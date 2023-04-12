Karthik Kodakandla: This Young And Talented Musician Is Living His Dream Being Rooted To His Values

How many of you love the melodious blockbuster "Dooram Karigina…"? This Sid Sriram's magical track definitely owns its place in many hearts and playlists, right! This itself proves the mettle of young and talented music director Karthik Kodakandla… The song makes us fall short of words and love it for its soothing composition!

When we asked the same to Karthik, he said that it's just beginning and is ready to come up with many blockbusters soon! So, without any delay let's jump into the write-up and know more about this multi-faceted Tollywood's popular music director, singer and songwriter…

Karthik Kodakandla… You already have the tag of a popular music director in Tollywood! How it feels to be part of the film industry…





It's pleasure! I'm enjoying every bit of the present phase of my career…



Let us go back to your childhood…

I belong to Keshavapur village, Mulugu district… Our native place has a touch of folk music and also has an influence of popular folk singers Shankar and Sarangapani.

Then how the 'Music' bee caught your attention…

I never had a dream of turning into a singer or music director. But as I said, our native place always had a touch of folk culture, during my school days, when I was in fifth class, we had no one to participate in the inter-school singing competitions. So, in order to seek that special attention I learnt a song from my school teacher Swapna and participated in the competition. To my surprise, I bagged the trophy and this was the first achievement in my life. So, continuing the same, I kept learning music and participated in many other competitions in which ever school I studied.

Backdrop Of Your Parents…





My mother Padmavathi was an Anganvadi teacher and my father Venkata Chalam was a small-scale businessman. But as my father faced losses in his business during our childhood, my mother took responsibility of financial needs and raised us with values. Keeping our financial status in our mind, I and my sister Swetha always wanted to be successful in our careers to overcome problems. So, that made us own disciplined childhood and be away from the irresponsible state of mindset! My sister completed her engineering at KITS College, Warangal and bagged a job too…



Were Your Parents Happy With Your Entry Into The Film Industry?

They were happy with my singing but turning it into my career was not acceptable. As I was always good in my academics, they didn't concentrate on my singing side but later, when I came to Hyderabad, I gave up my job and totally dedicated my time to the music. Now, after witnessing my success, they are happy and proud too!

Were You Encouraged At The School Level?

Yes… As I said, in my fifth class I started participating in singing competitions, it continued and gave me special recognition among other children too. Even my teachers also supported me a lot and helped me to learn new songs. Nowadays, we can listen to a song through many gadgets, but going back to 2003-04, I used to buy recorded cassettes and listen to the songs to learn them. Later, I used to sing and record the songs in the same cassette. This made me become a big fan of Illayaraja and Keeravani songs!

Were You Interested In Watching Movies?

During those days, we had no TVs but we all together used to travel in tractors to watch the movies like Osey Ramulamma!

You Always Scored Good In Your Academics, Then Why Didn't You Opt To Settle In Your Career That Way?

Right from my fifth class, I started participating in singing competitions but I had no thought of picking it as my career. I completed my Inter, B-tech and even M-tech with good scores. During my B-Tech days itself, I started tuning the songs and bagged several opportunities. So, I continued both studies and music in parallel ways. But at one point of the stage, I realised that if I don't put my full efforts towards music, I can't be successful as I couldn't give time to the people who approached me with new projects!

Just Brief About Your Journey From Warangal To Hyderabad…

I completed my under-graduation at TKR Engineering College, Meerpet, Hyderabad. But to my luck, I studied Inter at Warangal and it helped me to cope with the city culture. As I belong to a complete rural area, I had to face some small issues. When I reached Hyderabad but my college friends helped me to get adjusted to city life.

I couldn't breathe through my nose for almost one year during Inter days due to a health issue. Later I recovered from it but failed to score a better rank in Eamcet. But my father always wanted to witness my success and thus encouraged me to join a reputed college in Hyderabad. To my luck, TKR college is all famous for its music culture too. This also helped me to turn successful in my career.

Did You Face Any Difficulties In B-Tech Life In Terms Of Ragging Or Academics?

I belonged to Telugu medium till tenth class but in Inter and engineering, I switched to English medium. As I was good in my academics, it was not a big issue. And when it comes to ragging, fun-filled incidents built a RAPO with my seniors too.

The Best Moment Of Your B-Tech Life In Terms Of Music Career…





As said TKR College is popular for music bands, one of my colleagues Kavya introduced me to Sravan Bharadwaj of the "Malli Rava…" album fame. This made me know the depth of composing songs as I witnessed the aura of recording studios and learned many new things about an orchestra. I dedicate my first album to all my B-Tech buddies as most of my classmates, lecturers and seniors contributed to my first project.



How Was The Response To Your First Composition?

I composed and crooned 5 songs for my first album and it was released during our college annual day. All the CD's were almost sold out and I also received good appreciation for my work. Through this, I got a chance to work for a short film!

Were Your Parents Happy With Your First Composing?

Yes… They also made their presence on the college annual day and were all happy with my first album!

Life After B-Tech…

Although I didn't prepare much for the GATE exams, I managed to qualify and bagged an M-Tech seat at Gokaraju Rangaraju College and completed my post-graduation in the CSE field. Parallelly, I continued my music profession by composing songs to a few projects. Then I bagged a job in Infosys but couldn't survive in it for more than 5 months as my whole concentration was on music!

I used to travel weekends to Hyderabad from Bangalore for music compositions and then on Monday, I was back to my work. That stage was a hectic one but one fine day I resigned to my job and hid it from my parents as they were already worried about my financial status. But with the help of Sravan and other friends, I got many other projects and slowly built my career in the music world.

Your Opinion On Nepotism…

You may get access to the industry with background support but ultimately if you are talented, then only you can survive anywhere. Coming to my career, already the 'Anukokunda' short film was a big hit which made me work for the 'Uyyala Jampala' movie. The director was impressed with my work and appreciated for my sincere effort.

Your First Break…

Around 2013-2014, I worked for the "Premincha…" music video and it was an instant hit by bagging 25 lakh views on YouTube. Thereafter even Tharun Bhascker and Ritu Varma's 'Anukokunda' short film was a blockbuster as it even reached the prestigious Cannes Festival. With these two biggest hits, I was flooded with many other offers. This is also the main reason behind resigning from my job.

Did You Have Your Own YouTube Page During Those Days?

No… As I worked for other directors and producers, the songs used to release in their respective official YouTube pages. But they gave me enough recognition. I was even offered a wonderful chance to sing the Telangana backdrop song "Pusina Punnami…" which is all known as the breathless song. Bobby Lakshman approached me after listening to the 'Anukokunda' short film album and asked me to croon this Goreti Venkanna's song for the Bandhook movie!

More About "Pusina Punnami…" Song…





As I said, Bobby Lakshman garu gave me a wonderful chance of crooning this song. It was an instant hit and also covers the entire history of Telangana state in just four and a half minutes. The song was also featured in recent IAS exams and one of the young officers appreciated me by saying that the song covers the entire history of Telangana making us easily reminisce the tough concept. She also cleared her exams and is recently appointed as a young officer. This makes me feel proud and excited about my career!



Your First Movie Opportunity…

"Pusina Punnami…" is my first movie song… But after the 'Anukokunda' album turned into a blockbuster, I received many messages on Facebook, but as I was not an active social media user at that time, I missed many chances but luckily, I responded to Bobby Lakshman garu and thus received a chance for "Pusina Punnami…" song in the Bandhook movie. Most of the eminent personalities of Telangana state including popular lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja worked for this movie.

This song also made me fly to the USA… A few communities felicitated me for crooning this song and even spreading my wings globally!

All About TARANA…



On my first visit to the USA itself, I came across many talented singers… So, to provide them with the best platform, I established the TARANA music company in Dallas.

Why Did You Pick 'TARANA' Name For Your Company?

'TARANA' means music composition and I thought it is a perfect title to my music company… Coming to Hyderabad, I also established my own recording world 'KK Studios' and presently working under it for my current projects!

How Did You Foray Into The Film Industry After 'Bandhook' Movie?

After "Pusina Punnami…" turning into a blockbuster, I was first contacted by Bommala Ramaram for Priyadarshi's first movie. It also had Thiruveer in the lead role. But the movie didn't succeed even though it is a concept-based story. Then I worked for popular anchor Ravi's movie 'Idi Ma Prema Katha'. Two songs from that movie turned into the biggest blockbusters and also bagged the highest audio caller tune downloads in 2017. But unfortunately, the movie turned to impress the audience at the ticket windows.

Your First Big Win…

Although, most of my songs from the movies I worked received millions of views, they didn't work at the ticket windows. But my biggest hit was the 'Jetty' movie. The makers made it with a lavish budget and allocated Rs 40 crores for just music. Sid Sriram's "Dooram Karigina…" song from that movie is the biggest hit of my career. Still the song holds its place in many hearts and playlists too. Then I worked for Disney+ Hotstar's 'Iravatham' movie and Amazon Prime's 'The Drip'.

Then Will Move To Deadly Phase Of Covid-19… How Does It Affect Your Journey?



It was one of the deadly phases of my life… This pandemic broke my flow! We even lost one of our dearest family members and faced health issues too. But with the fame of the "Pusina Punnami…" song, I received special permission from the Telangana government and thus I moved my music equipment also to my native place. I worked for some small OTT projects and survived the first lockdown phase.

Coming to the second phase, I thought of building my own studio with the lessons learnt from the first phase. But in between government declared the second lockdown and made me financially weak as I put my entire savings on this project. But I worked on some small projects and also earned through TARANA to overcome that weak stage!

Did OTTs Help You Become Financially Strong?

Even though theatres were shut during the Covid-19 phase, OTT projects helped me to survive. I also worked for many private advertisements like Chandana Brothers, GVK, V6 news channel and saloons. I also worked for many government projects like Mission Bhageeratha, Green India Challenge, Swacch Telangana, Swacch Bharat, etc. With the fame of the "Pusina Punnami…" song, I received many projects from the Telangana government.

Did You Receive Any Help From Telangana Government?





Yes… As I worked for the above-mentioned government projects, I also received offers for election campaigns too. Slowly, I built contacts with many government leaders, renowned music directors and singers.



For How Many Movies You Worked Till Now And Which One Is Your Best One?

I worked for almost 10 movies till now… Amazon Prime's 'The Drip' is one of my best projects. It has senior actor Amani in the lead role and showcases the life of a drug addict who will be left all alone in a forest being a realistic movie. Although Jetty movie was also released in only a few areas, it is one of my best movies. I also vote for my latest project 'Akashavani Vishkapatnam Kendram'.

Did You Work For Other Language Projects Too Or Restricted Yourself To Telugu Itself?

I personally love Tamil songs and worked for many projects in that language too!

All About Your Latest Project…





Lakshman Kaparthi from the USA came up with an innovative idea of bringing back the soul to age-old lullaby songs. These days parents are just making the little ones get addicted to the mobiles but in the olden days mothers had a practice of crooning beautiful lullaby songs. So, in order to bring back the golden phase to these classic songs, we came up with the "Chandamamaiyyalu" album. Ace singers Chitra, SP Shailaja, Anjana Sowya, Nandini Siddareddy, Deshpati, Goreti Venkanna, etc., are working for this project.



The first song of this project was crooned by Chitra garu and it received an amazing response by bagging millions of views with organic promotions itself. Even Chitra garu was emotionally connected to this lullaby song and immediately gave her nod when we approached her. Even SP Shailaja garu also supported us and crooned the next song in this project! This album will definitely bring back the glory to the lullabies and will be a memorable one of my career!

Your Upcoming Projects…

I am working for an untitled project which belongs to the thriller genre. I also collaborated with Disney+ Hotstar for a big project. Apart from this, I am also working for a documentary of a popular national leader. It will be released in Telugu, Marathi, Kannada and Hindi languages. It is one of the biggest projects of my career and almost the music budget itself ranges to Rs 1 crore.

You Are Now In The Best Phase Of Your Career… So, Are Your Parents Happy Witnessing Your Success?





Yes completely… But I am not able to spend time with them! I am also financially independent and now concentrating on quality music that goes with a good concept! I also established 'KK Charitable Trust' to help some poor children in their academics.



Did Your Success Bring A Change In Your Native Place?

Yes… Even the Telangana government also gave life to many villages with Mission Kakathiya and other schemes. As they are now financially independent, even many talented singers are dreaming to shine in the film industry. Many of them approached me and even I am doing my best to bring the best out of their talent. I also introduced new-age singers like Nuthana Mohan… She sang in Oh Baby, Bengal Tiger and many other movies. I also helped Anjana Soumya and a few other talented singers. We also gave life to almost 50 singers through TARANA.

A Few Changes You Witnessed In The Film Industry In This Digital Age?

Now-a-days, the plot of the movie is being given more weightage rather than the cast. For instance, a small "Bathukamma…" song witnessed millions of views and this is the best example!

Your Favourite Genre

Melody…

Did You Ever Tried Fusion Version In Your Songs?

Yes… I tried fusion for the "Sumanasa Vandita…" song and it came out pretty well!

Your Suggestions For Upcoming Music Directors…

There are a wide range of opportunities in this digital age… If you believe in yourself and showcase your innovative side of you, then success definitely stands by your side. Rather than dreaming of instant success and fame, one needs to work hard and prove their mettle to enjoy the successful phase of their lives!

Rapid Fire Questions:

1. Favourite Song Of Your Composition

Coming to melodies, "Dooram Karigina…" is the best one and "Pusina Punnami…" is the mile stone of my career.

2. Challenging Moment Of Your Career?

I composed "Kannulatho Rachinchu…" song in just one night… The makers approached me with this song and asked me to compose the song in just one night. It is one of the biggest challenges of my career but I successfully came up with the best version of that song bagging million views.

3. All-Time Favourite Song

"Suvvi Suvvi…"

4. Close Buddy In The Film Industry

Sravan and director Maruti…

5. Favourite Movies

Pilla Zamindar and Aduvari Matalaku Ardalu Verule

6. Upcoming Project

My next project is Amulya...

7. Your Biggest Appreciation

SS Rajamouli's father Vijeyendra Prasad applauded me after listening to one of my song. This is the biggest appreciation of my life till now!

8. OTT Or Big Screens?

Definitely Big Screens…

9. What Is Music For You?

It's My Life…

Thank You Karthik... Hope you reach heights in your career by delivering blockbusters…