Karthikeya 2 seals 20 Cr deal

Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Karthikeya 2, the sequel of Karthikeya. The film unit decided to sell the film's dubbing rights for a whopping amount.



Going by the current reports, the makers sold the dubbing rights of all languages along with the satellite rights of all languages for 20 crore rupees. The film unit is also planning to sell the theatrical rights for a big amount too.



Chandoo Mondeti is the film's director. The film is jointly bankrolled by People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal banners. Kala Bhairava is scoring the music for the movie.



The film is currently in production mode. The complete details of the film will be out soon. Stay tuned to us for more updates.

