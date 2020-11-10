Keerthy Suresh takes a surprising decision

Despite scoring a blockbuster like 'Mahanati', talented actress Keerthy Suresh has been struggling to maintain a winning streak. The actress recently got 2 digital releases 'Penguin' and 'Miss India'.

Despite getting released amid high expectations, both the movies failed big time in impressing the audience. When analyzing the reasons behind her failure, it is evident that Keerthy Suresh has been focusing more on female-oriented movies than regular commercial films. On this note, Keerthy Suresh took a big decision to do star hero movies for some time and keep the women-centric movies in the hold. So, we have to wait and see how for this decision is going to get her back into the league.

Keerthy Suresh is playing the female lead in Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' under the direction of Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh also has movies like 'Good Luck Sakhi' and 'Rang De' in her pipeline.