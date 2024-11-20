Keerthy Suresh to get engaged soon!

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, who rose to fame with her stellar performance in Mahanati, is currently making headlines for her rumored wedding plans. Although no official confirmation has been made, reports suggest that Keerthy will tie the knot with Kochi-based businessman Antony Thattil on December 11 and 12 in Goa.

Antony, formerly an engineer who worked in Qatar, now runs a Venetian blinds business in Kochi. Sources reveal that Keerthy and Antony have been friends since their school days in Class 12, making this potential union a blend of friendship and love.

This news comes amid persistent rumors linking Keerthy with music composer Anirudh Ravichander. For years, fans speculated about a romantic relationship between the two, often fueling talks of an impending marriage. However, Keerthy and her family have consistently denied these claims.

The latest reports of Keerthy's wedding with Antony have surprised fans and industry insiders alike. Her family is reportedly busy with the wedding preparations, with plans for a private ceremony in Goa attended by close friends and family. Additionally, a grand reception is expected to be held in Thiruvananthapuram for extended family and industry colleagues.

An official statement from Keerthy or her family is anticipated soon, putting an end to all speculation. Fans are eagerly waiting for confirmation as the buzz surrounding her personal life continues to grow.