Ketika Sharma Confirmed for Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Movie.

Pawan Kalyan's long-awaited film with Samuthirakani is finally in the works. Despite rumors of it being cancelled due to prolonged delays, the director confirmed the project was still on. Joining the cast alongside Sai Dharam Tej is Ketika Sharma, who will be playing the female lead.

Ketika Sharma, who was recently seen in "Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga" and "Romantic," has seen an increase in popularity and interest from filmmakers despite the lackluster performance of her previous films.



This film, which is a remake of Samuthirakani's successful "Vinodhaya Sitham," will be written by Trivikram and is a fantasy comedy-drama. The film impressed Pawan Kalyan on its original release and received positive reviews from audiences when it was streamed online.



The story follows a conceited individual who, after a fatal road accident, is granted 90 more days to live. Through his journey, he transforms and becomes a more endearing person. Samuthirakani played the role of the "God of Time" and Thambi Ramaiah had a key role in the film.

