Kiara Advani becomes the owner of BMW

Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani is undoubtedly one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. The actress has a bunch of projects in her pipeline.

The actress recently gave her the nod to romance Mega Power Star Ramcharan in his upcoming film under the direction of Shankar. Touted to be a pan-Indian project, the actress has been receiving a massive remuneration of 4 crores for this project. Apart from this project, the actress also has a bunch of Bollywood projects in her kitty. Now, the actress has made it into the news by becoming the owner of a brand new BMW car worth Rs crores. The 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' actress also took a picture with it and posted it on social media platforms which is now going viral on the internet.

On the film front, the makers of an upcoming Telugu biggie also approached Kiara Advani for the female lead role and the actress is yet to give a green signal. More details of the project will get soon.