Kiara Advani charges shocking remuneration?

Tollywood: Kiara Advani is one of the top heroines in the film industry. She is currently doing back-to-back films in Hindi. The actress is doing films in Telugu and Hindi. There are a lot of chances coming in for the actress, especially in Telugu.

Kiara Advani's remuneration is said to be a worrying factor for the producers in Telugu. Apparently, Kiara is one of the topmost paid actors in the Bollywood film industry. The actress made her debut with the film Bharat Ane Nenu. Later, the actress acted in Vinaya Vidheya Rama. After that, she went back to the Hindi film industry.



The buzz is that Kiara Advani is charging a remuneration of 3 Cr for every film and we hear that the Tollywood producers are not ready to afford the same. She is currently in talks for a couple of big-budgeted flicks but there is no confirmation on the same.

