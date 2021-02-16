King Nagarjuna wraps up shoot for ‘Bhramastra’

Telugu film industry 'king' Nagarjuna has wrapped up his portions for the upcoming fantasy adventure film 'Brahmastra', the actor tweeted a slew of pictures from the set on Tuesday while sharing the news.

In the images, the star is seen posing with co-actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and director Ayan Mukerjee. "And it's a wrap for me on 'Brahmastra'.

Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers Ranbir and Alia.

Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world Ayan Mukerji has created," he tweeted.

'Brahmastra' also has Amitabh Bachchan in the cast and is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy. The film is scheduled for release in 3D and standard formats.