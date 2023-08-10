‘King of Kotha’ trailer looks striking

The eagerly awaited Kollywood film “King of Kotha,” starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles, is all set for a grand release in this Onam season. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film’s theatrical trailer is unveiled on Thursday.



The trailer is striking, well-edited, and boasts an abundance of action sequences. Delving into the trailer, we are introduced to Raju, a reckless individual with dreams of following in his father’s footsteps to become a gangster and ultimately dominate Kotha, an infamous location known for a plethora of illegal activities. The narrative revolves around Raju’s journey to achieve his aspirations and the obstacles he encounters along the way.

The creators have cut the trailer in a way to captivate the audience’s excitement for the movie. The background score made the trailer much more interesting. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi, “King of Kotha” also features Chemban Vinod, Shabeer (Dancing Rose), Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Anikha Surendran and Saran Shakthi in significant roles. In collaboration with Zee Studios, Wayfarer Films brings this film to life, with its music composed by Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy.