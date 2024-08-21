Kiran Abbavaram to marry Rahasya Gorak Tomorrow

Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram is set to marry his first heroine, Rahasya Gorak, tomorrow, August 22, 2024. The wedding will take place at a private resort in Coorg.

Kiran, who is currently promoting his upcoming pan-Indian film KA, shared the news on social media. He expressed his excitement, saying, "I'm thrilled to announce that I'm getting married to my best friend and first heroine, Rahasya Gorak. We can't wait to start this new chapter of our lives together."

The wedding will be a private event, with only close family and friends invited. Kiran and Rahasya met on the sets of the Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru in 2019, and they have been together ever since.