Kiran Abbavaram’s KA: A Period Thriller Completes Shoot

Kiran Abbavaram’s most ambitious project to date, KA, has successfully wrapped up its shoot, marking a significant milestone for the film. Directed by the talented duo Sujith and Sandeep, KA promises to deliver a thrilling story set in a rustic village backdrop, blending action with a captivating narrative.

The film stars Kiran Abbavaram in the lead role, with Nayan Sarika and Tanvi Ram playing the female leads. Known for its high production values, KA is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under Srichakras Entertainments and presented by Mrs. Chinta Varalakshmi. The period setting has been brought to life with stunning locations and grand sets, adding depth to the film's visual appeal.

KA is set for a pan-Indian release, with the Telugu version distributed by Vamsi Nandipati and the Malayalam version handled by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films. The movie will also be released in Tamil and Kannada, extending its reach across South Indian cinema.

The team behind KA is thrilled with the final product, and with the positive buzz surrounding the film, it is poised to make a strong impact when it hits the big screen. Audiences can look forward to a grand release soon.