Koratala to get Mahesh Babu's heroine onboard for NTR

Young Tiger NTR who is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie 'RRR' under the direction of SS Rajamouli is all set to join hands with flopless director Koratala Siva for his next film.

Tentatively titled as #NTR30, the movie is going to mark the second outing of Koratala Siva and NTR after 'Janatha Garage' movie. We can say that the shooting of the movie is not going to hit the floors anytime soon. On the other hand, the director is currently busy roping in star technicians for the film. Now, Koratala Siva is planning to rope in a Bollywood actress to play the female lead in this movie. Koratala Siva wants to get Kiara Advani to play the female lead role in the movie.

Kiara Advani has already marked her Tollywood debut under Koratala's direction with 'Bharath Ane Nenu' movie starring Mahesh Babu. So, we have to wait and see if the actress gives her nod to work with the star director again or not to play a crucial role in the movie.