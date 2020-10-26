Krish to finish movie in 35 days

A situation like this has never happened before and it has been 6 to 7 months since filmmakers have halted the shooting of their films. None of the film shootings or serial shootings took place during the lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But now slowly the filmmakers are gaining the courage to resume the shooting of their movies. The shootings of medium budget and small budget movies have already got resumed in September. On this note, ace director Krish who has been waiting for Power Star Pawan Kalyan's date also decided to wrap up the shooting of a small budget movie before going on to PSPK's film. Krish is all set to helm the upcoming project of Mega Hero Vaishnav Tej who is all set to mark his debut with 'Uppena' movie very soon. As per the latest reports, the makers have already started erecting sets for the shooting of the movie and Krish has selected the backdrop of Vikarabad forest for the movie.

On an interesting note, the makers are planning to wrap up the shooting in just 35 days. Rakul Preet Singh is playing the female lead in this movie which will hit the theatres next year. Krish's production banner First Frame Entertainments is bankrolling this project.