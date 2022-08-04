Krishnamma Teaser: It's A Glimpse Of Satya Dev's Intense Action Drama

Tollywood's young actor Satya Dev is in the best phase of his career. Along with having interesting Tollywood movies, he is part of a couple of Bollywood films too. He bagged a crucial role in Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu movie and a prominent role in Chiranjeevi's Godfather movie. Apart from these movies, he also announced his new movie Krishnamma a few days back and now, the teaser of this rustic action drama is out!



Another young hero of Tollywood Sai Dharam Tej launched the teaser of the Krishnamma movie and sent his best wishes to the whole team… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Raw, intense and intriguing Happy to launch the teaser of #Krishnamma - https://youtu.be/5DK-0O71FAQ All the best to the entire team @ActorSatyaDev anna #VVGopalakrishna @kaalabhairava7 @ArunachalaCOffl #KoratalaSiva @saregamasouth".

Going with the teaser, Satya Dev along with his friends introduce themselves as orphans and hold a great bond! But unfortunately they get locked in some crime. The teaser is filled with complete action sequences. So, we need to wait and watch how Satya Dev will prove himself as innocent!

Harish Shankar also shared the teaser on his Twitter page and wrote, "This is interesting… Presenting @ActorSatyaDev like never before

Here's the intense teaser of #Krishnamma- https://youtu.be/5DK-0O71FAQ In Cinemas soon".

Ace lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry also praised the team of Krishnamma and wrote, "Super happy for you dear @ActorSatyaDev... for the performer you are n for the scripts you are choosing…hearty congrats to you..Krishnagaru..Sivagaru n debut dir Gopalakrishna..intense it is".

Satya Dev also thanked Sai Dharam Tej for launching the teaser of the Krishnamma movie…

Krishnamma movie is being directed by VV Gopalakrishna and is produced by Krishna Kommalapati under the Arunachala Creations banner. It is bring presented by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva and has music by young and talented music director Kaala Bhairava. The action drama is wrapped up and the movie is in the post-production stage. It will hit the theatres in September, 2022…