Krithi Shetty balances elegance and edginess
Krithi Shetty, renowned for her graceful and traditional style, has recently taken a daring turn in her fashion choices, captivating fans with her fresh and bold appearance.
Known for her elegance, the actress recently wowed everyone with a look that perfectly blended tradition with modern flair.
At a recent event, Krithi donned a stunning pink saree, paired with a sleeveless blouse that added a contemporary twist to her classic style. The combination of the traditional saree with the sleek blouse struck a perfect balance between elegance and edginess. Krithi completed the look with a dazzling diamond necklace, matching earrings, open hair, a subtle bindi, and bangles, creating an ensemble that left fans mesmerized.
Beyond her fashion statements, Krithi Shetty is busy with multiple exciting film projects. In Tamil cinema, she is currently working on Vaa Vaathiyaar, Love Insurance Kompany, and Genie. Her Malayalam film, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, has also been receiving positive reviews.