  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Krithi Shetty balances elegance and edginess

Krithi Shetty balances elegance and edginess
x
Highlights

Krithi Shetty, renowned for her graceful and traditional style, has recently taken a daring turn in her fashion choices, captivating fans with her fresh and bold appearance.

Krithi Shetty, renowned for her graceful and traditional style, has recently taken a daring turn in her fashion choices, captivating fans with her fresh and bold appearance. Known for her elegance, the actress recently wowed everyone with a look that perfectly blended tradition with modern flair.

At a recent event, Krithi donned a stunning pink saree, paired with a sleeveless blouse that added a contemporary twist to her classic style. The combination of the traditional saree with the sleek blouse struck a perfect balance between elegance and edginess. Krithi completed the look with a dazzling diamond necklace, matching earrings, open hair, a subtle bindi, and bangles, creating an ensemble that left fans mesmerized.

Beyond her fashion statements, Krithi Shetty is busy with multiple exciting film projects. In Tamil cinema, she is currently working on Vaa Vaathiyaar, Love Insurance Kompany, and Genie. Her Malayalam film, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, has also been receiving positive reviews.





Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick