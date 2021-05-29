Krithi Shetty not happy with rumours

Krithi Shetty is one of the young heroines in the Tollywood film industry. The actress is already doing a couple of interesting films but the actress is linked with few other new films. The buzz is that the actress is unhappy with these rumours and has given a clarity on the same, for once and all.

The actress' manager confirmed that the actress did not sign any new film apart from what she is currently doing. Krithi Shetty is not a part of Sai Dharam Tej's next, in the direction of a new comer. The actress is also not a part of Varun Tej's next.



Right now, Krithi is acting with Ram Pothineni in his untitled film. She is also romancing Sudheer Babu in Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Em Cheppali and also working on another film with Nani in Shyam Singh Roy.

