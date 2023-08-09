‘Kushi’ trailer: Emotional rollercoaster

Vijay Deverakonda’s“Kushi” is all set to release on September 1st. The movie was directed by Shiva Nirvana. The movie team unveils the trailer of the film which has Samantha as the leading lady.

Vijay sees Samantha in Kashmir and falls for her instantly. Vijay thinks Samantha is a Muslim, but he later finds out that she is from a traditional Brahmin family. But the problem arises since Vijay belongs to a different religion.Despite their families opposing their relationship, the lead pair marries and starts a new life. But their married life isn’t smooth as misunderstandings develop between them. The trailer is neatly packed with romance and emotional moments.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha look lovely and share superb chemistry. Shiva Nirvana seems to have presented the problems existing in the relationships. Hesham Abdul Wahab’s background score is an added asset to the trailer. Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Saranya Pradeep, and Vennela Kishore are playing crucial roles.