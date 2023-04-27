Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films Mem Famous Second Single Minimum Launched

After the critically acclaimed and commercially successful movie Writer Padmabhushan, Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films collaborated for the second time for yet another interesting project Mem Famous. This hilarious musical and youthful entertainer is written and directed by Sumanth Prabhas who also played the lead role. Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan together are producing the movie that also features Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya and Siri Raasi in other lead roles.

Kalyan Nayak scored the music and the first single Ayyayyayyo, a pleasant and soothing melody got a superb response. Now, they have launched the second single Minimum. This is a completely contrasting track to the first one. This mass number shows the swag, style, and substance of youth. It shows the daily routine of the trio- Sumanth Prabhas, Mani Aegurla, and Mourya Chowdary. They chill out the whole day and care about nobody.

Rahul Sipligunj who crooned the first song lent the voice for this one too. But this time he sang the number with high pitch vocals. The composer Kalyan Nayak penned the lyrics along with Koti Mamidala. Sumanth Prabhas, Mani Aegurla, and Mourya Chowdary represent the chichora batch in rural areas. This is going to strike a chord with the youth and masses.

Shyam Dupati handled the cinematography, while Srujana Adusumilli is the editor for the movie. Arvind Muli is the art director.





Mem Famous is set to release worldwide on 2nd June.

Cast: Sumanth Prabhas, Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya, Siri Raasi, Narendra Ravi, Muralidhar Goud, Kiran Macha, Anjimama, Shiva Nandan

Technical Crew:

Writer & Director: Sumanth Prabhas

Producers: Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra and Chandru Manohar

Banners: Chai Bisket Films, Lahari Films

Music: Kalyan Nayak

DOP: Shyam Dupati

Editor: Srujana Adusumilli

Art: Arvind Muli

Ex-Producer: Surya Chowdary

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

Creative Producers: Uday-Manoj