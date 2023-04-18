Lakshmi Manchu Loves Her Brother Manoj And Bhuma Mounica Reddy's Wedding Song 'Yem Manaso'

Manchu siblings Manoj and Lakshmi hold a strong bond… They never leave a chance in showering love on each other. Even Lakshmi organised everything for her dear brother's wedding with Bhuma Mounica Reddy and made his dream come true. Earlier today, Manoj shared his wedding song, "Yem Manaso…" and dedicated it to his lovely wife. Even Lakshmi also shared the song on her Twitter page and loved it to the core adding a heartfelt note!



My heart swells with emotion as I listen to the song Manu has dedicated to Munni. This masterpiece takes me back to those magical days, surrounded by loved ones, overwhelmed with love and gratitude. Listen and feel their love! ▶️ https://t.co/t61YwyKdS2 pic.twitter.com/g0eWF8K5x1 — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) April 18, 2023

Along with sharing a lovely pic from Manoj's wedding festivities, Lakshmi also wrote, "My heart swells with emotion as I listen to the song Manu has dedicated to Munni. This masterpiece takes me back to those magical days, surrounded by loved ones, overwhelmed with love and gratitude. Listen and feel their love!"

The song is completely beautiful and the wedding video showcased all the lovely moments of Manoj and Mounica's wedding. Right from engagement to sangeet and cosy moments of the couple, it made us go teary-eyed witnessing the true love of these newly-weds! Manoj looked awesome with his wife and son and Lakshmi is seen all joyous witnessing the big day of her dear brother. Even Manchu Mohan Babu his wife and many other celebrities were seen in the video. Finally, it ended with Bhuma Nagi Reddy and Shoba's throwback pic! Anantha Sriram's amazing lyrics took the song to the next level while Achu Rajamani aced with his lovely voice and composition!

Well, Manoj and Mounica also made their presence in Vennela Kishore'a talk show and revealed many things about their love and wedding. They tied the knot on 3rd March, 2023 at Lakshmi's house in the presence of close family members and friends!