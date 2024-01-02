‘Land Mafia’ trailer gets unveiled

The trailer for the film 'Land Mafia,' featuring Pranayanadha and Madhubala and produced under the banner of Pranayanadha Chitraya, was unveiled recently. Directed by Babu VN, the film is set to be released by Shree Lakshmi Pictures. During the trailer launch event, lead actor and producer Pranayanadha expressed his gratitude, stating, "What started as a small film has evolved into a large-scale production. Sravya Films has been a consistent supporter from the beginning, aiding us in every possible way. We have crafted a robust film."

Madhubala, appreciating the director, remarked, "I am thankful to the director for offering me such a wonderful role. It brings me joy to see our film reaching this stage. With a meaningful message, the film encompasses a variety of commercial elements. I hope the audience embraces our movie."

Director Babu added, "Our producer provided unwavering support at every juncture. There was no compromise on expenses. We successfully completed the film due to Sunil Kumar Reddy's cooperation. The entire team contributed significantly. I will always remember the contributions of cinematographer Venkat and editor Krishna. They led us from the front. I encourage the audience to support our film."

Producer Sunil Kumar Reddy shared, "I got acquainted with this team through my friend Ravindra Babu. Ravindra suggested that I take this project forward. I wish this film tremendous success, and I hope the film unit receives well-deserved recognition."