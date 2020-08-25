Latest Update From Actor Nandu Who Is All Set To Enter Bigg Boss 4 House

It was just yesterday, Tollywood actor Nandu confirmed his participation in Bigg Boss 4th season through his Instagram post. Along with the post, he also mentioned that there is one more surprise awaiting for all his fans and he is going to reveal it today.

Making us await for almost 24 hours, Nandu dropped another interesting post on his Instagram and doled out that we need to wait till tomorrow to witness the surprise.

In this video, he is seen speaking to someone on the mobile… He doled out that, Bigg Boss makers have told him to postpone the announcement till tomorrow.

Even his wife Geeta Madhuri also dropped the same post and made us know about the postponement of surprise.

Well, through this post, Tollywood actor Nandu announced that he will the part of Bigg Boss 4th season which is being hosted by Nagarjuna.

Along with Nandu even famous YouTube artist Jahnavi and her husband Sushant, choreographer Raghu master and his wife Pranavi and a couple of Jabardasth comedians are all set to entertain the audience. But we need to wait until the official confirmation is made.