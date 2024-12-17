Lavanya Tripathi to make silver screen comeback with ‘Sathi Leelavathi’

After a brief hiatus from the big screen, Lavanya Tripathi is set to make her much-anticipated return with the film Sathi Leelavathi. The title was revealed on the occasion of her birthday, signaling her return to the silver screen after a two-year absence. Her last theatrical release was Happy Birthday in 2022, and she was seen in two web series, Puli Meka and Miss Perfect, in 2023 and 2024.

Directed by Tatineni Satya, known for films like Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu and Shiva Manasulo Shruti (SMS), Sathi Leelavathi promises to offer Lavanya an exciting and challenging new role. This marks her second female-oriented project following Happy Birthday.

The shooting for Sathi Leelavathi is set to begin soon, with more details about the film expected to be revealed in the coming days. The movie will feature music by Mickey J Mayer, cinematography by Binendra Menon, and editing by Satish Surya. Kosanam Vittal will serve as the art director. The film is being produced by M Naga Mohan Babu and T Rajesh under the banners Durga Devi Pictures and Trio Studios.