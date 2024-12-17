Live
- Mobile X-Ray Machine Launched to Combat Tuberculosis in Wanaparthy District
- Wanaparthy Collector Urges Swift Property Tax Collection in Municipalities
- Salman Khan Named Brand Ambassador for Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025
- District collector reviews on Mammogram tests to be organised by MNJ Cancer Hospital in Wanaparthy
- MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Commits to Fulfilling Promises at Ayyappa Swamy Temple
- Ensure no shortage of medicines in primary health centers - DMHO Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi
- DEO Ramesh Kumar Distributes Science Kits to Teachers
- World Chess Champion D Gukesh Marks Historic Win with Thrilling Bungee Jump
- Kraven: The Hunter Set for Release on January 1
- Low pressure system in the Bay, Karnataka braces for cold wave
Just In
Lavanya Tripathi to make silver screen comeback with ‘Sathi Leelavathi’
After a brief hiatus from the big screen, Lavanya Tripathi is set to make her much-anticipated return with the film Sathi Leelavathi.
After a brief hiatus from the big screen, Lavanya Tripathi is set to make her much-anticipated return with the film Sathi Leelavathi. The title was revealed on the occasion of her birthday, signaling her return to the silver screen after a two-year absence. Her last theatrical release was Happy Birthday in 2022, and she was seen in two web series, Puli Meka and Miss Perfect, in 2023 and 2024.
Directed by Tatineni Satya, known for films like Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu and Shiva Manasulo Shruti (SMS), Sathi Leelavathi promises to offer Lavanya an exciting and challenging new role. This marks her second female-oriented project following Happy Birthday.
The shooting for Sathi Leelavathi is set to begin soon, with more details about the film expected to be revealed in the coming days. The movie will feature music by Mickey J Mayer, cinematography by Binendra Menon, and editing by Satish Surya. Kosanam Vittal will serve as the art director. The film is being produced by M Naga Mohan Babu and T Rajesh under the banners Durga Devi Pictures and Trio Studios.