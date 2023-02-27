Lavanya Tripathi's web series, Puli Meka, is receiving a good response from the audience.

The newly released web series Puli Meka, starring Lavanya Tripathi on Zee 5, has garnered positive reviews and praise from all quarters. Tripathi's portrayal of an IPS officer in pursuit of a serial killer has been particularly lauded, with many considering it to be her career-best performance.

The crime thriller web series, also featuring Adi Saikumar as a forensic expert and Suman as the police commissioner, has received acclaim for its sharp writing, full of twists and surprises. Raja Chembolu and Siri Hanmanth are among the other actors in the series.

Produced by Kona Venkat and directed by K Chakravarthy Reddy, the show boasts Praveen Lakkaraju's music and Chota. K Prasad's editing. With a total of eight episodes, the shorter duration of each episode has managed to keep viewers engrossed.