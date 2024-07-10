Legendary writer V Vijayendra Prasad unveils ‘Kalinga’ intriguing first look

Dhruva Vaayu, renowned for his success with the hit film "Kerosene," is back with another concept-driven movie. Not only is he starring in the lead role, but he is also directing the film, which is being produced by Deepthi Kondaveeti and Pruthivi Yadav under the banner of Big Hit Productions. The title and first look of this new venture were recently unveiled, generating considerable excitement.

The legendary writer V Vijayendra Prasad had the honor of launching the film’s title and first look, with Mamidi Harikrishna, the director of the Language and Culture department of the Telangana government, also present at the event. The movie is intriguingly titled "Kalinga," and its first-look poster has already struck a chord with audiences.

The poster features Dhruva Vaayu's character standing before a massive statue of a deity, holding a flambeau with an intense expression. This powerful image exudes a strong devotional vibe, suggesting a film that blends spirituality with dramatic storytelling. The first look has created significant buzz, raising expectations for a movie that promises a unique and enriching cinematic experience.

Pragya Nayan stars as the leading lady in "Kalinga," while Adukalam Naren plays a crucial role. The film's visual aesthetics will be captured by cinematographer Akshay Ram Podishetti, and the musical score will be a collaborative effort between Vishnu Sekhara and Anantha Narayanan AG. Editing is handled by Naresh Venuvanka.