Liger First Glimpse: Vijay Devarakonda The Local Boy Of Mumbai Looks Like A Beast At MMA Championship…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace director Puri Jagannadh completely changes the character of his lead actors in his movies… The same thing happened with our dear 'Rowdy' Vijay Devarakaonda too. As expected he looked completely different in the first glimpse and raised the expectations on the movie. As promised the makers dropped the first glimpse on social media and created noise! It just showcased the glimpse of Liger and made us go aww and eagerly await for other updates too.



Vijay Devarakonda aka Liger shared the first glimpse on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The video starts off with the host of the MME Championship introducing Vijay Devarakonda as slum dog of the streets of Mumbai and the Chai wala as Liger… He is seen in a complete beast avatar and also seen challenging his opponents doling out "Waat Lagadenge". A small glimpse of Vijay's street fights and a scene with his guru Ronit Roy is also seen in this video. On the whole, Liger is a complete different story and showcases how a street fighter and the chai wala of Mumbai turns into the MME fighter of India!

Sharing the glimpse, Vijay also wrote, "Glimpse. That's it. #LigerFirstGlimpse #Liger".

Charmee shared the first look of Vijay Devarakonda and also unveiled the first glimpse too! Vijay looked ultimate in this poster holding India's flag! His toned body and braided bun hairdo upped his appeal! She also wrote, "The Slumdog, The boy from the streets of India is here to entertain the Nation. Presenting @TheDeverakonda's Adrenaline pumping #LigerFirstGlimpse #VaatLagaDenge https://bit.ly/GlimpseOfLiger".

Taran also shared the first glimpse on his Instagram page and wrote, "VIJAY DEVERAKONDA: 'LIGER' FIRST GLIMPSE IS HERE... #FirstGlimpse of #Liger, starring #VijayDeverakonda and #AnanyaPanday with #MikeTyson... The PAN-#India film is directed by #PuriJagannadh."

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. Ace actors like Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali Basha, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin are roped in to play important roles. Well, another great surprise for the audience is that, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Vijay Devarakonda underwent a physical transformation for this movie and flew to Thailand to take martial arts training to best fit the bill as he will be seen as an MME boxer in this sports drama! Mani Sharma will tune the songs for this movie while Tanishk Bagchi also signed as the composer!

Liger will be out in the next year i.e on 25th August, 2022!