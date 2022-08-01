Liger Team Meets Megastar Chiranjeevi And Salman Khan

It is all known that Tollywood's Rowdy actor Vijay Devarakonda and Bollywood glam doll Ananya Pandey are all set to treat the movie buffs with the Liger movie. Being a sports drama that holds an emotional mother-son bond, there are many expectations on it. The earlier released trailer, just took the excitement bar a notch higher as it showcased how a street fighter and chaiwala turns into an International Boxer with the inspiration of Mike Tyson. Ramya Krishnan is essaying the mother role and she made us go aww with her complete mass avatar in the trailer. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital and offline promotions. Yesterday night they had a promotional event in Mumbai and it was filled with a full crowd. Off late, the team also met the Tollywood and Bollywood star actors Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan and had a gala time…

Vijay Devarakonda and Charmme dropped the pics on their Twitter pages and shared their happiness with all their fans… Take a look!

Megastar @KChiruTweets sir & @BeingSalmanKhan sir - Your blessings and love for #Liger means the world to us! My respect and love always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uts0kcY4L3 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 1, 2022

In this pic, we can witness Charmme, Puri Jagannadh and Vijay posing with Salman Khan and Megastar! He also wrote, "Megastar @KChiruTweets sir & @BeingSalmanKhan sir - Your blessings and love for #Liger means the world to us! My respect and love always".

Even Charmme also shared a small video of her pet enjoying the "Waat Laga Denge…" song on her Instagram page…

In this video, Vijay and Puri are seen relaxing on the recliners and the pet dog is completely enjoying the "Waat Laga Denge…" song!

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Character Introduction:

Ramya Krishnan: Liger's mother

Vijay Devarakonda: Liger (Boxer)

Ronit Roy: Liger Coach

Ananya Pandey: Liger's girlfriend

Vishu Reddy: Boxer (Antagonist)

The recently release trailer showcased how a street fighter Vijay turns into an ace boxer under the training of Ronit Roy… His attitude and the zeal to win made him look awesome. Coming to Liger's mother Ramya Krishna, she also rocked the trailer with her mass attitude and is seen supporting her son to the core.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages! Liger will be out on 25th August, 2022!