Lockdown Birthday Celebrations Of Mahesh Babu's Little Munchkin Sitara

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's little munchkin Sitara turned a year older today. She is celebrating her lockdown birthday with her lovely family. Sitara has now turned into a celebrity… Namrata Shirodkar made her close to netizens with her lockdown posts. She is treating her fans with 'Memory Therapy' hashtag and is dropping candid pics one per each day during this lockdown session.

Through all these pics and videos, we came to know the naughty actions of little munchkin Sitara and Gautam. Their bond with their dad Mahesh Babu was also revealed through these lockdown specials. Today being Sitara's 8thbirthday, Mahesh Babu, Namrata and Gautam took to their Instagram accounts and wished their lovely girl…

Mahesh Babu





Mahesh Babu dropped an awesome video which is a collage of all beautiful pics of Sitara… Mahesh gave a glimpse of a few unseen pictures of the Sitara through this posts…. At last, the video ended with a cake cutting video of this cute girl!!! This Tollywood hero also stated that "So fast so 8 ♥️♥️♥️

I love you as you will never know 😍😍😍 Wishing you a very happy birthday Parpi♥️♥️♥️♥️ #SituPapaTurns8 @sitaraghattamaneni..."

Namrata Shirodkar





Wow… That's so awesome!!! It's exactly at 12 in the midnight, Sitara received an amazing gift hamper from her dear grandmother… Llama goodies made her awestruck!!! In this video, Sitara is just surprised by all the birthday decorations!!! In the second image, Namrata just made us view the amazing birthday decorations and gifts of Sitara on her birthday…

Gautam Ghattamaneni

Today being his little sister's birthday Gautam took to his social media page and dropped a cute pic along with her dear sister Sitara! Both Gautam and Sitara are seen posing together all in winsome smiles!!! Gautam also stated that Sitara is his 'Piggy Bank Partner' and wished her a very 'Happy Birthday' along with 'Bonded For Life' hashtag…



Happy Birthday Sitara… Stay happy and blessed!!!