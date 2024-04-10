Love Mouli Trailer: Navdeep Starrer Promises a Visually Stunning Love Story

Natural star Nani gave a boost to the upcoming film ‘Love Mouli’ by sharing its trailer. The movie centres on Mouli, an artist played by Navdeep, who's passionate about both nature and adventure.

The trailer opens with a dramatic scene of Mouli scaling a waterfall, using visuals that set the tone for a movie that resembles a painting. We then learn about Mouli's unique way of expressing himself - through his art. He says his heart is like a hidden cave, and longs for a woman who can understand its depths.

His search for love takes centre stage as he meets a woman and they fall for each other. However, their relationship hits a rough patch, and the trailer hints at potential infidelity on Mouli's part. Will he find the true love he craves? This question forms the suspenseful core of the movie.

Beyond the drama, ‘Love Mouli’ promises a visually stunning experience. The trailer showcases breathtaking landscapes that complement Mouli's artistic side. The music by Govind Vasantha adds another layer, with a score that's both lively and calming.

Directed by Avaneendra, ‘Love Mouli’ is a collaborative effort by Cspace, Nyra Creations and Srikara Studios. Mark your calendars for April 19th if you're interested in this emotional rollercoaster of a love story.