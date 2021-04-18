'Love Story' eyes on Chiranjeevi's film date?

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the theatrical releases. With this, the schedules of film releases were taken a hit again. As the films like "Love Story", "Tuck Jagadish" and "Virata Parvam" got postponed from April, it is strongly buzzed that Chiranjeevi's "Acharya" and Venkatesh's "Narappa' and other releases in May are also likely to be pushed. So now, the makers of "Love Story" are contemplating to release their film on 13th May which is the first release date of "Acharya". The "Love Story" makers are of the expectation that the second wave of Covid may slow down by the second week of May and by then footfalls into cinemas are expected to increase.



While it is not clear yet what would be the next course of action of "Tuck Jagadish", "Virata Parvam" and other releases, the "Love Story" team wants to make the daring move and test their luck. However, an official confirmation on the release date is still awaited.