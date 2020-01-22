Lyrical Song From 'Romantic' Will Be Released Tomorrow

Looks like Puri Jagannadh is in full form… One side he is directing his son's movie 'Romantic' and to the other side, he is also concentrating on Vijay Devarakonda's new movie.

Although Puri's son Akash has come up with a couple of movies earlier, they didn't do well at the ticket windows. So, both son and the father have pinned all their hopes on the movie 'Romantic'.

The latest update about this movie is, the first lyrical song will be out tomorrow. Charmee has announced this news on her Twitter page… Have a look!

This poster has Akash driving into the water holding a bottle of wine. The lyrical song "Naa Valla Kadhe…" will be dropped on the internet tomorrow @ 5 PM.



This song is penned by Bhaskar Bhatla and is sung by Sunil Kashyap. This Anil Paduri directorial is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur under Puri Connects banner.