Lyrical Video Of ‘Sultana’ Song From Yash KGF Chapter 2 Is Out

It is all known that Sandalwood's ace actor Yash and Prashant Neel's most-awaited KGF: Chapter 2' movie is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow! Thus, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. Off late, they unveiled the lyrical video of the "Sultana…" song and showcased a glimpse of Yash's character…

Yash dropped the lyrical video of the "Sultana…" song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song posters, he also wrote, "The ones who change their destiny, change the world! #Sulthana Out Now!

Going with the song, it is all a hero-elevating one and the lyrical video showcased the awesome attitude of the lead actor with the dark and dusty background! Sri Krishna, Prudhvi Chandra, Arun Kaundinya, Sai Charan, Santhosh Venky, Mohan Krishna, Sachin Basrur, Ravi Basrur, Puneeth Rudranag, Manish Dinakar and Harini Ivaturi crooned this song while late lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry penned the lyrics for it.

Coming to the details of the KGF Chapter 2 movie, it is being directed by Prashant Neel and has Yash as the lead actor. Along with Sanjay Dutt, even Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana will be seen in other important roles. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda are producing this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie will also be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Here are the casting details of KGF Chapter 2:

• Yash as Raja Krishnappa Bairya a.k.a. Rocky

• Anmol Vijay as young Rocky

• Sanjay Dutt as Adheera

• Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai

• Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, Prime Minister of India

• Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi

• Achyuth Kumar as Guru Pandian

• Malavika Avinash as Deepa Hegde, the Chief Editor of news channel

• Eswari Rao

• Rao Ramesh as Kanneganti Raghavan, C.B.I Officer

• T. S. Nagabharana as Srinivas, news channel owner

• Archana Jois as Rocky's mother

• B.S. Avinash as Andrews

• Ramachandra Raju as Garuda

• Vasishta N. Simha as Kamal

• B. Suresha as Vittal, a slave at Narachi

• Saran Shakthi

• Appaji Ambarisha Darbha

Sanjay Dutt is the main antagonist of this movie while Raveena Tandon will be seen as a politician. This movie will hit the big screens on 14th April, 2022!