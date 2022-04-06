Lyrical Video Of ‘The Panchakattu’ Song from Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki Movie Is Out

Tollywod's ace actor Nani is all set to step into the shoes of village man Sundar for his upcoming movie Ante Sundaraniki… The concept is all amazing as he flies to the USA and explores the picturesque country. But he doesn't appear in a modish avatar instead he continues to wear 'The Pancha' in abroad too. As the release date is nearing, the makers are slowly treating fans with the latest updates. Off late, they dropped the lyrical video of "The Panchakattu…" song and upped the expectations on the movie…



Nani shared the lyrical video on his twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

In the song poster, he looked amazing in the James Bond attire holding the guns in two hands and is also seen smoking! Going with the lyrical video, it showcases Sundar aka Nani reaching New York and is amazed witnessing the beauty of 'The Times Square'. He is seen in the traditional 'Panchakattu' only and looked awesome exploring the picturesque beauty of the city. Legendary Carnatic singer Aruna Sairam crooned this song and she is all cool in the lyrical video showcasing the chilled mood!

This Vivek Sagar's maiden track from the Ante Sundaraniki movie is all amazing as the BGM hit the right chord!Sharing the lyrical video, he also wrote, "First song from #AnteSundaraniki is out… Here's the super fun #ThePanchaKattuSong song https://youtu.be/mu4ejLfhXHI".

Malayalam beauty Nazriya Fahadh is the lead actress and she is making her debut into Tollywood with this movie. Nani will essay the role of 'Sundaram' in this comedy movie which is being directed by Vivek Athreya and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie will hit the theatres in the upcoming 'Avakaya' season i.e in Summer, 2022! So, we need to enjoy the Avakaya season with a glass of wine and cake! Earlier the makers announced 7 release dates (22 April 2022, 29 April 2022, 6 May 2022, 20 May 2022, 27 May 2022, 3 June 2022, and 10 June 2022) and now they finalised 10th June, 2022 from these 7 release dates. This movie also has Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj in the prominent roles.

Along with this movie, Nani also announced the 'Dasara' movie earlier and is all set to treat his fans with the double treat in 2022!