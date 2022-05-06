‘Ma Ma Mahesh’ Promo From Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Is Out

It's all SVP mania on social media… As the release date is nearing, right from the makers to the lead actors Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh even the music director SS Thaman is also creating noise with frequent and interesting updates! Earlier today, they announced that the complete mass song "Ma Ma Mahesh…" will be out tomorrow but still they are continuing to treating 'Dookudu' star. The awesome promo of this song is unveiled and it showcased the classy star in a complete mass avatar!

Mahesh also shared the new promo of the "Ma Ma Mahesh…" song and treated all his fans through Twitter page… Take a look!

Sharing the song, the makers also wrote, "Here's the Promo of The MASSiest Song of the Season #MaMaMahesha - https://youtu.be/-o0r_MljIXg Dance to the Full Song From tomorrow! #SarkaruVaariPaata".

Going with the promo, it is all awesome as it showcased both the lead actors in colourful mass avatars. This time, Mahesh not only impressed with his looks but also made us shake our legs with his amazing dance moves. It is definitely a treat for his fans as the promo is making them eagerly await for the release of the full song.

Sri Krishna and Jonita Gandhi took the song to next level with their crooning while Anantha Sriram's lyrics are peppy and instantly made us hum the song! There is no need to mention about SS Thaman's excellent BGM!

SS Thaman also shared the promo on his Twitter page and wrote, "#MaMaMahesha Promo is here Our Very Own #SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh #Massified Stepsssss !! On bigggggg Screen it's goona be a festival for sure Wooooohoooooooooooo let's make the Way for the #MassSongoftheYear. Get ur earphones NOW". The complete song will be unveiled tomorrow!

Coming to the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is being helmed by Parasuram and is jointly bankrolled by Mahesh Babu under his home banner GMB Entertainment in association with Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banners. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh is the lead actress of this movie while Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in the film. S S Thaman is scoring the songs for this movie while PS Vinod is handling the cinematography section. The editing section is being handled by Marthand K Venkatesh. After seven long years Mahesh and SS Thaman are uniting once again with this movie.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will be released on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!



