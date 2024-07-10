Live
Just In
“Maa Oori Polimera” franchise announces third installment
The “Maa Oori Polimera” franchise, a standout in Tollywood’s thriller genre, is expanding with a third installment.
The “Maa Oori Polimera” franchise, a standout in Tollywood’s thriller genre, is expanding with a third installment. Director Anil Viswanath recently announced “Polimera 3,” releasing a teaser glimpse that has already piqued audience interest. The first film in the series, released directly on Disney Plus Hotstar during the pandemic, set the stage for its success, followed by the second installment last year, both receiving a strong response from viewers.
The announcement of Polimera 3 brings excitement as the franchise continues to evolve. The script is complete, and pre-production work is currently underway. Fans can look forward to the return of familiar faces, along with the introduction of several new actors, adding fresh dynamics to the storyline.
Satyam Rajesh will reprise his role, joined by Baladitya, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Getup Srinu, Prithviraj, and Rakendu Mouli. This strong ensemble is expected to deliver another gripping narrative. Vamsi Nandipati, who successfully distributed Polimera 2, is producing the film, with Bhogendra Gupta, the producer of the first installment, serving as co-producer. The music, a crucial element in heightening the thriller experience, is being composed by Gyaani.
The “Maa Oori Polimera” franchise has captivated audiences with its intense storytelling and well-crafted suspense, making it one of Tollywood’s top thriller series. The teaser for Polimera 3 promises more of the same edge-of-the-seat excitement that fans have come to expect.