‘MAD’ fame Narne Nithiin’s next gets a crazy title

Telugu actor Narne Nithiin, who gained recognition with his recent successful film "MAD," is making headlines with his upcoming project. The actor is set to star in a film directed by debutant director Anji Kanchipalli, and the project is creating a buzz with its intriguing title, "Aay."

Produced by Bunny Vas under GA2 Pictures, the film promises to bring a fresh and entertaining narrative to the audience. The title announcement was accompanied by a humorous glimpse featuring the lead cast and crew, adding to the anticipation surrounding the movie.

In a video announcement, the team disclosed that the first look of "Aay" is scheduled for release on March 7, 2024. This revelation has heightened the excitement among fans, eager to get a sneak peek into the film's theme and vibe.

The film boasts a talented cast, with Nayan Sarika playing the leading lady. The presence of other notable actors further adds to the anticipation surrounding the project. With the music supervised by Ram Miriyala and cinematography handled by Sameer Kalyani, "Aay" is expected to offer a unique cinematic experience.

Presented by Allu Aravind, the film is backed by producers Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi. The confirmed release date for this summer has added to the buzz, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness Narne Nithiin's performance in this upcoming venture.

As the first look release date approaches, the team behind "Aay" is gearing up to unveil the visual elements that will set the tone for the film. With the success of "MAD" behind him, Narne Nithiin's fans are anticipating another entertaining and memorable cinematic journey with "Aay."

