‘Mad Square’ drops chartbuster single; fans in frenzy

The highly anticipated sequel Mad Square is already building massive excitement among fans, following the huge success of its first installment. The latest single, "Swathi Reddy," is making waves and has quickly become an instant hit.

Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, who previously delivered the chart-topping Kallajodu College Papa in Part 1, Swathi Reddy brings the same energy and vibrancy that fans have come to expect. The song features electrifying vocals from Bheems Ceciroleo and Swathi Reddy, with lyrics penned by Suresh Gangula, capturing the pulse of the audience. The track is already being hailed as a future anthem and promises to dominate the charts.

The sequel sees the return of the talented trio—Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, and Ram Nithin—who are back to deliver their best in this high-energy, crazy entertainer. Reba Monica John lights up the screen with her sizzling dance moves in the special song, adding a visual treat for the audience.

Directed by Kalyan Shankar, Mad Square Part 2 is produced by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya, under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. With cinematography by Shamdat Sainudeen ISC and editing by National Award-winner Navin Nooli, the film promises to be a technical masterpiece.

Set for release in the first half of 2025, Mad Square Part 2 is already raising expectations, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates.











