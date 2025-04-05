‘MAD Square’ success bash turns into a starry affair with NTR’s electrifying presence

The grand Blockbuster MAXX Success Celebrations for the hit film MAD Square lit up Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad, with stars, energy, and emotion. The highlight of the evening was the presence of Man of Masses Jr. NTR, who graced the event as the chief guest, sending fans into a frenzy.

Addressing the crowd, Jr. NTR praised the film’s team and shared heartfelt thoughts: “It’s rare to find someone who can truly make us laugh and lift our spirits—director Kalyan Shankar is one of them.” He lauded the cast and crew, especially actors like Murali, Anthony Ravi, Vishnu Oi, Sangeeth Shoban, and Ram Nithin. He even drew nostalgic parallels between Ram Nithin’s comic timing and his own early career, hinting at Adhurs 2.

NTR fondly recalled his bond with Narne Nithiin, stating, “He was a shy kid who once told me he wanted to become an actor—and today, look at him!” He also expressed admiration for veteran comedians and hailed Sunil as a worthy successor to legends like Brahmanandam, MS Narayana, and Dharmavarapu.

Director Trivikram Srinivas, also present, offered concise yet powerful words: “Hearing the crowd chant ‘Jai NTR’ reminded me of the word ‘Giant’. He truly is one.”

Hero Narne Nithiin and actors Sangeeth Shoban and Ram Nithin expressed gratitude for NTR’s continued support, emphasizing his key role in boosting the film’s visibility.

Director Kalyan Shankar credited Nagavamsi, Chinnababu, and editor Naveen Nooli for the film’s success.

Music director Bheems, Sunil, Priyanka Jawalkar, Reba Monica John, Satyam Rajesh, Kartikeya, Anthony Ravi, and many others joined the celebration, thanking fans for their overwhelming support.

With NTR’s impactful presence and the cast’s emotional tributes, the MAD Square success meet was more than an event—it was a celebration of passion, gratitude, and cinema.