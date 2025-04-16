‘Madhuram’ promises a sweet ride into 90s love: Trailer launched by VV Vinayak

Madhuram, a nostalgic teenage love story set in the 90s, is all set to hit theatres on April 18. Featuring young talents Uday Raj and Vaishnavee Singh in lead roles, the film is directed by Rajesh Chikile and produced by M. Bangarraju under the Sri Venkateswara Entertainment banner. With the tagline "A Memorable Love", the film explores the innocence and purity of first love.

The trailer was launched by renowned director VV Vinayak, who praised the production quality and wished the team great success. “The trailer is very pleasant. I’m sure Madhuram will achieve sweet success,” he remarked.

A grand pre-release event added to the buzz, with esteemed guests like RP Patnaik, Raghu Kunche, and Vijay Kumar Konda in attendance. RP Patnaik, recalling his own debut film Andamaina Manasulo, appreciated the emotional depth of Madhuram, calling it a bold and heartfelt attempt. Raghu Kunche praised the film’s melodious music and nostalgic vibe, while Vijay Kumar Konda described the love story as “sweet and touching,” capturing the charm of 90s romance.

Lead actor Uday Raj expressed gratitude to the team and to Vinayak for the trailer launch, while director Rajesh Chikile credited the film’s success to a dedicated cast and crew. Actress Vaishnavee Singh said audiences will connect deeply with the emotions in the film.

Madhuram promises to be a heartwarming journey into the innocence of first love, sure to strike a chord with audiences across generations.