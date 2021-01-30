Maha Samudram: Sharwanand Announces The Release Date Of This Epic Love Tale

Tollywood's young hero Sharwanand who always picks sartorial subjects is once again ready to entertain the audience with another magical love tale… Being titled as 'Maha Samudram', this epic love tale will have Sharwanand and Sidharth in the lead roles. As we all know, yesterday the whole social media was trending with the release dates announcements of most awaited Telugu movies, once again the trend is likely to happen today as Sharwanand announced the release date of this movie on his Instagram page.

Along with the new poster of the movie, he also dropped the release date… "Our Sail ⛵️ in Theatres Begins this August 19th 💥



#MahaSamudram 🌊

#MahaSamduramOnAug19th

Join this Voyage to witness an Epic tale of #ImmeasurableLove ❤️".

Both Sharwanand and Sidharth are seen sitting on the edge of the ship which is in a rustic avatar.

Here is another poster of the movie which was shared by Sharwanand yesterday while dropping the announcement of release date… Both Shrwanand and Sidharth locked their hands in this poster.

Maha Samudram movie is being directed by Ajay Bhupathi and has Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel as the lead actress. This flick is a Telugu and Tamil bilingual and will hit the big screens in August 2021. This epic love tale is being bankrolled by Sunkara Ramabramham under AK Entertainments banner.

On the other hand, Sharwanand's 'Sreekaram' movie will be released on 11th March 2021 on the occasion of 'Maha Shivaratri'

Along with this new poster, Sharwa wrote, "A new phase of my career begins with #Sreekaram 🙂

Sreekaram in Cinemas from MARCH 11th ❤️."

This movie has Priyanka Arul Mohan as the lead actress and is directed by Kishore Reddy. Sreekaram movie is produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under 14 Reels Plus banner.