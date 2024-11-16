‘Maha Sandram’ gets a grand launch

The Telugu film industry continues to embrace unique storytelling, with a fresh team now gearing up to present an action-packed drama titled Maha Sandram. The film, which features Navneet Raina in the lead role, is produced by Seshu Ravella and Karthikeya V. under the banners of VVM Creations and KVM Arts LLP. Notably, Karthikeya V. is not only producing but also taking charge of the story, screenplay, and direction, promising a compelling cinematic experience.

The much-anticipated project was officially launched today with a grand puja ceremony, drawing the presence of notable industry figures. Esteemed guests like Damodara Prasad, N. Shankar, Samudra, and R. Anil graced the event, adding to the excitement. The ceremony featured Damodara Prasad giving the first clap for the muhurtham shot, N. Shankar turning on the camera, and Samudra directing the inaugural scene. Additionally, Padmanabha Reddy and Ram Satyanarayana presented the script to the filmmakers, marking an auspicious start.

Maha Sandram boasts a talented technical team, with Prem Raj Enumula penning the dialogues, Kalyan Sami handling the cinematography, and Jagadeesh taking on the editing responsibilities. With such a skilled crew, the film is set to deliver high-octane action sequences and engaging storytelling.

Adding to the film's appeal, Maha Sandram will be released as a bilingual in both Telugu and Hindi, aiming to reach a broader audience across linguistic borders. The team is set to commence shooting soon, with fans eagerly anticipating updates on this promising action drama.

As the new generation of filmmakers continues to experiment with fresh subjects and innovative narratives, Maha Sandram is poised to be a significant addition to the list of distinctive films coming from the Telugu film industry.