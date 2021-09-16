Mahesh Babu asks a valid question

Telangana state is currently raged with the rape and murder of a 6-year-old in Hyderabad. The entire police fraternity is on the run to look out for the perpetrator in the case. Hyderabad Police launched an extensive search campaign to nab the criminal.

Meanwhile, celebrities on social media are sharing their views related to this case. Superstar Mahesh Babu who is always first to respond to social issues has come up with his opinion.

Mahesh asked a valid and relevant question on social media.

"The heinous crime against the 6-year old in Singareni Colony is a reminder of how far we have fallen as a society". He further wrote "Will our daughters ever be safe? is always a lingering question! Absolutely gut-wrenching.. Cannot imagine what the family is going through!. I urge the authorities to ensure swift action and deliver justice to the child and her family!" he tweeted.





