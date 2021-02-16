Mahesh Babu congratulates team Uppena without watching the film

Tollywood: Uppena is the latest successful Telugu film in the town. The film is getting a good response from one and all. A lot of celebrities have already watched the film. Now, Mahesh Babu expressed his interest to watch the film. The actor revealed that he heard about the film's success and congratulated the film unit. Tagging the film's actors, director and the producer, Mahesh Babu congratulated the team for the success. He is expected to watch the film soon.

"Glad to hear about Uppena's super success! Congratulations to the newcomers #VaisshnavTej, @IamKrithiShetty and the entire team! Can't wait to watch the film!! @VijaySethuOffl @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings @BuchiBabuSana" tweeted Mahesh Babu.

Buchi Babu Sana made his directorial debut with the movie. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings jointly produced the film. Vijay Setupathi played the lead antagonist in the film. The film already reached the break-even point and Uppena is creating new records at the box-office.