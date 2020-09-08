Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and others mourn death of Jaya Prakash Reddy!

Tollywood: Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy breathed his last today, at the age of 74. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Jaya Prakash Reddy's demise saddened a lot of celebrities in the film industry who are now expressing their condolences on social media.



"Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir." posted Sudheer Babu.

Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddy pic.twitter.com/pjadwyFblI — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 8, 2020



"This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films... condolences to the family . RIP jaya Prakash reddy garu." posted Rakul Preet.

This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films 😓 condolences to the family . RIP jata Prakash reddy garu https://t.co/wjXdknuIJU — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 8, 2020







"Very shocking and sad to hear sudden demise of versatile actor #JayaPrakashReddy Garu .May his soul rest in peace!! will miss u sir" wrote director Gopichand Malineni.

Very shocking and sad to hear sudden demise of versatile actor #JayaPrakashReddy Garu .May his soul rest in peace!! will miss u sir 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2srGUmz3ML — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) September 8, 2020



"Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief. #JayaPrakashReddy" posted Chandra Babu Naidu, former CM of AP.

Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief. #JayaPrakashReddy pic.twitter.com/gOCfffmQjP — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) September 8, 2020



"My travel with JP garu has always been special. He's been a part of almost all my films. He treated me like one of his own and used to talk with lots of love. I will surely miss him dearly. Rest in peace sir. You are irreplaceable as an artiste and person." wrote Anil Ravipudi.

My travel with JP garu has always been special. He's been a part of almost all my films. He treated me like one of his own and used to talk with lots of love. I will surely miss him dearly. Rest in peace sir. You are irreplaceable as an artist and person....🙏 pic.twitter.com/5IyGj31yEZ — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 8, 2020







"Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones." tweeted Mahesh Babu.

Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2020







"Passing away of Jaya Prakash Reddy garu is disheartening. I pray for his soul to rest in peace." tweeted Jr NTR.

అద్భుతమైన నటనతో అందరినీ అలరించిన జయప్రకాష్ రెడ్డి గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త బాధాకరం. ఆయన ఆత్మ కు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu 🙏🏻 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 8, 2020



"Today, we have lost our dear friend Jaya Prakash Reddy garu. He has been an important part of many of our successful films. You will be missed Sir. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family and loved ones. May your soul rest in peace." tweeted Suresh Productions.







Today, we have lost our dear friend Jaya Prakash Reddy garu. He has been an important part of many of our successful films. You will be missed Sir. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family and loved ones. May your soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/D45DJj8TON — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) September 8, 2020



"Saddened by the demise of our own Legendary actor #JayaPrakashReddy garu. You are irreplaceable sir, will miss you. Rest in peace Sir." posted Satyadev.

Saddened by the demise of our own Legendary actor #JayaPrakashReddy garu. You are irreplaceable sir, will miss you. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/1ROqrTvZMt — Uma Maheswara Rao (@ActorSatyaDev) September 8, 2020



"Saddened by the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy garu.. Rest in Peace sir.. Condolences to the family." posted Mythri Movie Makers.

Saddened by the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy garu.. Rest in Peace sir.. Condolences to the family 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZdiDWaEaww — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) September 8, 2020







Reddy was popular for his role in films like Samarasimha Reddy, Preminchukundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Julayi, Ready, Kick, Jayam Manadera, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Avunu Valliddaru Istapaddaru, Kabaddi Kabbadi, Evadi Gola Vadidi and Kithakithalu.

Tweets:

Popular Telugu Actor #JayaPrakashReddy passed away this morning due to Cardiac arrest.



He was 73.



May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/dpHU4ZsAo7 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 8, 2020







I am extremely sad to hear about the sudden demise of my dear friend #Jayaprakashreddy garu. We were such a great combination on screen. Will definitely miss him. #RIP 🙏😢

Praying for his family and loved ones 💔 pic.twitter.com/9E2FCVVXod — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 8, 2020







RIP #Jayaprakashreddy garu .. Remembering fondly our great times at shoots.. Was always fun interacting with you.. Prayers and strength to the family — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) September 8, 2020











Deeply pained by sudden demise of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. My condolences to family and fans.

#Omshanti pic.twitter.com/TQCZrEjxAf — SaiKumar (@saikumaractor) September 8, 2020





