Mahesh Babu to play a RAW agent?

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' under the direction of Parasuram is all set to join hands with the director Trivikram Srinivas for his next project.

Harika and Hassine Creations banner is on board to bankroll this project and now and in an interesting update about Mahesh Babu's role in the movie is increasing the buzz around the film. As per the latest reports, Mahesh Babu is going to play the role of a RAW agent in this movie. Touted to be a wholesome family entertainer, Mahesh Babu who played a military officer role in his previous outing, Sarileru Neekevvaru is going to appear as a stylish RAW agent in this film. It seems like Trivikram has decided to present Mahesh Babu in a unique way and the fans can be more excited about it.

The shooting of this film will hit the floors as soon as he wraps up 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in this movie marking her second outing with Mahesh Babu after 'Maharshi' movie.