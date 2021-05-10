Mahesh Babu to repeat his director again

Tollywood: Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu has been repeating his directors lately. The actor who joined hands with Koratala Siva for 'Srimanthudu' movie worked with him again for 'Bharath Ane Nenu'.

He also wanted to do a movie with his 'Maharshi' director Vamsi Paidipally but the film got shelved. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu also give his commitment to his Sarileru Neekevvaru fame director Anil Ravipudi. Initially, Mahesh Babu was supposed to join hands with Anil Ravipudi after wrapping up his upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' but as the actor got really impressed with Trivikram Srinivas script Mahesh Babu wanted to complete the movie with his 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja' director. Meanwhile, Anil Ravipudi also has to complete the shooting of his upcoming film F3 which was going to come out as the sequel of his recent super hit film 'F2: Fun and Frustration'. Anil Ravipudi got recently tested positive for covid-19 and recovered. He said that all his film schedules got affected.



50% of 'F3' shooting got completed and if the Mysore schedule is done, 80% of the film will be completed. Recently, while talking in an interview, he also revealed that his next movie with Nandamuri Balakrishna is going to come up with a different genre.

