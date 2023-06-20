  • Menu
Earlier today, Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were blessed with a baby girl.

Earlier today, Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were blessed with a baby girl. The news has brought joy to the families of the couple and has delighted their fans. Megastar Chiranjeevi, father of Ram Charan, took to his Twitter profile to share the happy news. He also visited hospital along with his wife Surekha to see his granddaughter.

Now Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun congratulates the new parents in twitter. Mahesh Babu welcomes Ram Charan to parenthood where as Allu Arjun says, he is super happy for the new arrival of family member.





