Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas set to open in Bangalore

Tollywood's biggest heroes are not just dazzling us on screen anymore, they're stepping into the world of multiplex theatres! Superstar Mahesh Babu, heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, and stylish Allu Arjun have already opened their own multiplexes, and rumours are swirling that mass hero Ravi Teja is next.

Mahesh Babu's a pro at this game. His AMB Cinemas (Asian Mahesh Babu) in Hyderabad's Gachibowli has been a huge hit, and another one is on the way at RTC Cross Roads. But get this - AMB is going national! They're bringing their multiplex magic all the way to Bangalore. The Asian group officially announced this exciting news on social media, so get ready for a whole new way to experience movies in the bustling city.



Vijay Deverakonda, known for his rebellious roles, is a multiplex master too. His AVD Cinemas (Asian Vijay Devarakonda) in Mahbubnagar is a runaway success. Not to be outdone, fashion icon Allu Arjun joined the party with his AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet, Hyderabad.



The expansion continues! Buzz has it that Ravi Teja is teaming up with the Asian company to build ART Cinemas. The rumour mill suggests they might even demolish the Venkatadri Theatre in Dilsukh Nagar and transform it into a sparkling new multiplex with five screens!



With their star power and business smarts, Tollywood heroes are taking the entertainment experience to a whole new level. So, the next time you're looking to catch a movie in Hyderabad, Bangalore, or wherever these heroes set up shop, you might just find yourself watching it in a multiplex they built!

