Mahesh Babu's Brother Ramesh Babu Passes Away At The Age Of 56

Tollywood's veteran actor and superstar Krishna's son Ramesh Babu passed away. He breathed his last today evening in a private hospital. He was undergoing treatment for his liver ailment and after his condition got deteriorated this evening, he was immediately shifted to the AIG hospitals but suddenly he passed away even before doctors could treat him.



Even Tollywood's PR team BA Raju's team confirmed this news through their official Twitter page… Take a look!

#Krishna Gari elder Son, #MaheshBabu's elder Brother #RameshBabu Garu passes away. May his soul rest in peace. Deepest condolences to the family @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/fERxUrByNw — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) January 8, 2022

Ramesh Babu was also an actor and acted in a few Tollywood movies like Samrat, Bazaar Rowdy, Kaliyuga Karnudu and Encounter.

Ramesh Babu was born on 13th October, 1965 to the actor Krishna and his first wife Indira. He made his debut in Tollywood as a child actor in his father's Alluri Sita Ramaraju movie. His last movie was N. Shankar directorial Encounter (1997).

After that he started his own production house 'Krishna Productions' and produced Mahesh Babu's Arjun and Athidi movies.

