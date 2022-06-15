Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Will Be Aired On Amazon Prime From This Date

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' turned into a blockbuster at the ticket windows with record-breaking collections. After showing its prowess on the big screens now the movie is all set to hit the small screens i.e OTT platform to treat the audience. The movie will now air on popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. This digital media platform has made an announcement today by dropping a poster of the movie on their Twitter page…

this complete entertainer is now coming for you 🍿#SarkaruVaariPaataOnPrime, June 23 pic.twitter.com/4Kt1BFJC8D — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 15, 2022

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be aired on Amazon Prime from 23rd June, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

The film stars actors Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Nadhiya Moidu, Sowmya Menon, and Ajay essayed prominent roles in the movie. This Parasuram directorial is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Mohan Cherukuri., Gopi Achanta, Ram Achanta, Anil Sunkara and Mahesh Babu under the Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment banners.

Going with the plot, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a Telugu-language action comedy film that revolves around the conflict between a finance agent who gets conned by a woman and the latter's father, an MP and industrialist.

Speaking about the movie, Mahesh Babu said, "Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a thrilling ride, right from its inception to its release. I am overwhelmed with the love it has released from the audiences, and feel elated to offer viewers early access to the movie on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story that is peppered with humour, action, drama and emotions, making it the perfect entertaining watch for a movie night with your friends. I am glad that now movie lovers across the country will be able to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes, at a time and on a device of their choice."

Even the lead actress Keerthy Suresh also spoke on this special occasion and said, "I've had a great association with Prime Video for a while now, and I am once again thrilled to bring my next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata onto the service. The movie has an interesting plot which sheds light on bank scams through a unique narrative. In the film, I am playing the role of a scamster, which is very different from what I've played in the past. It was a remarkable experience shooting for the movie and I hope people love and enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed filming it."

The film will start streaming from 23rd June, 2022 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.