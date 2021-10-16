Mahesh confirms Rajamouli's film again

Superstar Mahesh Babu is extremely happy with the way his career is progressing right now. The actor is busy with Sarkaru Vaari Paata and he will also do a film with Trivikram Srinivas soon. Meanwhile, he always avoided going to the Bollywood film industry but the time has finally come. The actor has confirmed the same recently.

"I have always wanted to do the right film at the right time, if it was a Hindi film. And I think the time is now. My next is with SS Rajamouli sir and that will be in all languages." said Mahesh Babu, in his interview with Forbes.

Already, there are speculations about Mahesh Babu teaming up with Rajamouli. Now, the actor has officially confirmed the project. The film will be bankrolled by KL Narayana and it will have a release in multiple languages.